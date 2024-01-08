North Warwickshire restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Barleys Barn Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Smithy Farm Shop Warton Lane, Grendon, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 104 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.