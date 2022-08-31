Register
North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:50 am

Fun Creek, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Suite 4 Coleshill Manor Office, The Gardens, South Drive was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.