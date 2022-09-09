North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pavilion, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lea Marston Sports Ground, Blackgreaves Lane, Lea Marston, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 74 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.