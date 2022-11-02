North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Big Playbarn/The Palace Party Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ash End House Farm, Middleton Lane, Middleton Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 72 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.