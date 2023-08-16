North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
MS Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Atherstone Golf Club Coleshill Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 71 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.