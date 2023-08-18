Register
North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
RHK Dreamers Indian Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 146 High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 71 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.