North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Atherstone Coffee house, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 104 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.