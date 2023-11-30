Register
North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Four Counties Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Four Counties Inn Ashby Road, No Mans Heath, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 78 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.