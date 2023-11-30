North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Four Counties Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Four Counties Inn Ashby Road, No Mans Heath, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 78 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.