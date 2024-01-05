Register
North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Compass Group 14forty at DHL, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dhl Hams Hall National Distribution Park Edison Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.