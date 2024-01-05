North Warwickshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Compass Group 14forty at DHL, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dhl Hams Hall National Distribution Park Edison Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.