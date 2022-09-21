North Warwickshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ramadan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Barclay House, Kingsbury Road, Curdworth, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 109 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 74 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.