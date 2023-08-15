North Warwickshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Eurest at Euro Car Parts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Euro Car Parts Tam2 Birch Coppice Business Park Danny Morson Way, Dordon, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 72 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.