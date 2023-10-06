North Warwickshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tamanna Rajrani, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 102 - 104 High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.