North Warwickshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pooley Country Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pooley Country Park Pooley Lane, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 80 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.