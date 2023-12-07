North Warwickshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pooley Country Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pooley Country Park Pooley Lane, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 80 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.