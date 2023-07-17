North Warwickshire road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 25 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Tuesday May 12th 2020

And 12 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 9pm July 15 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A446 both directions from Biddles loop to A452 / A45 Stonebridge roundabout, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 9pm July 3 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct four to jct two, lane closures for inspection/survey works, EMCC to be used to set out and collect advanced warning signage.

• M6, from 9pm June 26 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 4, lane closures for drainage works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am January 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm June 14 2023 to 5am April 10 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4A, lane closures with closure of main carriageway and slip roads for HS2 related works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• A446, from 9pm June 23 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions, Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• M6, from midnight, June 14 2023 to 6am August 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 4 to junction 4A, Lane closure with switching and narrow lanes with speed restriction for construction of overbridge for HS2 scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

• M42, from 5am May 10 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to M6 jct 3a/M42 jct7a link road, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 structures.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street off, junction 9 M42 westbound, Lane closure on behalf of STW.

• M42, from 9pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct 10 to jct 11, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 9pm July 17 to 2am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3A to jct three and exit and entry slips to Corley motorway service area, Lane closures leading to closure of Corley Services for inspection and survey works.

• M42, from 9pm July 17 2023 to 6am July 19 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct six to jct seven, lane closures for installation of temporary safety barrier for HS2 works.

• A446, from 9pm July 18 2023 to 6am June 29 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure and link road closure for temporary barrier installation.

• A446, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am February 28 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound to M42 southbound, link road, carriageway closure for construction works for HS2.

• A446, from 9pm July 22 to 8am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, jct five to jct four and link to M42 both directions, Lane and link road carriageway closures for gantry removal.

• A446, from 9pm July 22 to 8am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct nine to jct seven, Lane and carriageway closures for gantry removal.

• A5, from 8pm July 24 to 5am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Fenny Drayton, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• M42, from 9pm July 25 to 5am July 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, J4 exit slip, carriageway closure for survey for HS2 works.

• M6, from 9pm July 26 to 6am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, Corley services entry and exit slips , carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A446, from 9.30am July 31 to 3.30pm August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, Stonebridge road from A452 Biddles loop, Lane closure for remedial works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, August 1 2023 to 6am November 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 6 to jct 7A, Lane closures with switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.