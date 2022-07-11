North Warwickshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 8am June 28 to 6pm July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, bickenhil lane to A452 overbridge, lane closure for concrete slab works.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• A5, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Holly lane, junction to grendon, carriageway closure for emergency resurfacing works.

• A5, from 8am July 19 to 5pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Dordon to Grendon, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.