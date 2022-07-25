North Warwickshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Warwickshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 7A, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of STW.

• A5, from 11pm July 28 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street Dordon, traffic lights for utility works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• A5, from 11pm August 1 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Mancetter roundabout to M42, junction 10, lane closures with lane switching for grass cutting.