North Warwickshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, Lane closure for technology works.

• A5, from 9pm October 17 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M42 jct 10 to Pennie Way Overpass, lane closures with switching for survey works.

• A5, from midnight, October 25 to 11.59pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling street, diversion route for off network closure.

