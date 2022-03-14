North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 8am January 24 to 6pm April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A452 from Stonebridge Island to M6, junction 4 roundabout, 24 hour lane closures with switching for utility trial holes and diversion works.

• M6, from 8pm March 7 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 8, Lane closure for communications.

• M42, from 8pm March 9 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, from M6, junction 4A to M42, junction 7, lane closures for technology removal works.

• A5, from 10pm October 4 2021 to 6am May 1 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to 11, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing and drainage works.

• A5, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A446, from 6am September 10 2021 to 6am March 10 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 M6, junction 4 to Stonebridge Island, Speed restriction for HS2 work.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed limit and Lane closure with switching for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M6, from midnight, March 9 2022 to 6am August 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 4A, Lane closure with switching with speed restriction for construction of overbridge for HS2 scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Holly lane island, eastbound and westbound, Lane closures and lane closures on island for electrical signage repairs.

• M6, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 from, junction 3 to junction 3a northbound, lane closures leading to slip road closures for technology works.

• M42, from 9pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M42, from 9pm March 28 to 6am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4A and M42 northbound, lane closures with closure of, junction 4A link road for barrier repairs.