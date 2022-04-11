North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another four will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 10pm October 4 2021 to 6am May 1 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to 11, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing and drainage works.

• A5, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A446, from 6am September 10 2021 to 6am March 10 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 M6, junction 4 to Stonebridge Island, Speed restriction for HS2 work.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 7.30am April 11 to 5.30pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Holly Lane, Atherstone to A444 - diversion for carriageway - resurfacing.

• A4097, from 7.30am April 11 to 5.30pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A4097 clockwise East side, junction 9 of M42 to West side, junction 9 of M42 - diversion for carriageway - resurfacing.

• M6, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for verge vegetation clearance.

• M42, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, onto M42 southbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A446, from 9pm April 11 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4A to 3A and A446 northbound and southbound, Stonebridge to Coleshill, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, lane closures for vegetation clearance.

• A38, from 9pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 southbound, Lane two closure up to and including Langley Mill Island -Electrical works- repair traffic signals.

• M42, from 9pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6T northbound, junction 3A lane closures merging into closure on the M42 northbound, M42, junction 6 to junction 8 lane closures, for inspection/survey For principle bridge inspections.