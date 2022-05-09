North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 7pm May 8 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling street end of dualling at Dordon, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• A5, from 10pm October 4 2021 to 6am May 14 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to 11, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing and drainage works.

• A38, from 9pm May 8 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, lane closures and carriageway and associated slip road closures for Installation of new advanced direction sign.

• A446, from 9pm April 11 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4A to 3A and A446 northbound and southbound, Stonebridge to Coleshill, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A5, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A4097, from 9pm May 9 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• M42, from 9pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to, junction seven, Lane closure with single lane running for Structure maintenance.

• M69, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• A5, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Meridian Drive to Danny Morson way , Lane closure and slip road carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M42, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A5, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 clockwise, junction 10 Island, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A446, from 10pm May 23 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to 7A, Lane closure leading to a carriageway closure of the link from M42 northbound to M6 southbound, for Electrical works.