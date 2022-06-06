North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 9pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A5, from 10pm June 8 to 4am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, junction 10 island to grendon island, lane closures under police rolling road blocks for lighting repairs.

• M6, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A5, from 10pm June 9 to 4am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 10 island, Lane closures under police road blocks for lighting repairs.

• M42, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for technology repairs.

• M6, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 8 to junction 7, Lane closure for communications.

• M42, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 South Bound, junction 4A to M42 South, junction 7, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A5, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Meridian Drive to Danny Morson way , Lane closure and slip road carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M69, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M6, from 8pm June 20 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M42, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to M42, junction 7, Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• A446, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 3a to M42, junction 7, carriageway closure of link road from M6 northbound to M42 southbound, for drainage works.