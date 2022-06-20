North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4 , Lane closure for drainage.

• M42, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 South Bound, junction 4A to M42 South, junction 7, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm June 20 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M42, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to M42, junction 7, Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• A38, from 9pm June 25 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, carriageway and associated slip road closures for Installation of new advanced direction sign.

• A446, from 8am June 28 to 6pm July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, bickenhil lane to A452 overbridge, lane closure for concrete slab works.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A5, from midnight, July 2 to 11.59pm July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling street, diversion route for off network closure.