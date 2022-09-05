North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A446, from 8am August 22 to 6pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, from middle bickenhill lane to A452 overbridge, 24 hour lane closure for HS2 bridge works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct eight to M6 jct 3A, lane closures for drainage installation works for HS2.

• M6, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3A onto the M42 northbound, J9, lane closures with lane switching for drainage works.

• A5, from 8am September 11 to 5pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions A5/B5404 Tamworth to A5/A444, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M6, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 , Lane closure for communications.

• A446, from 10pm September 16 to 5am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A452/A446 northbound, Stonebridge roundabout to M6 jct four roundabout, closure of main carriageway for installation of lane closures on A452 chester road.

• A5, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 grendon roundabout and all approaches, temporary 4way traffic signals in place for drainage works.