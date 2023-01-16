North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 7 to junction 9 and M6 southbound, jct 4A link to M42 northbound, jct 8, lane and link road closures for communications works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 4A to jct four and jct four exit slip road, Lane and slip road closure for technology repairs.

• M42, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct eight to jct 9, Lane closures for technology works.

• M42, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct nine to jct seven, lane closures for technology works.

• A45, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 7 to junction 9, lane and link road closures for communications works.

• M42, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, M42, junction 11 to junction 10, - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M42, from 9pm January 26 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, M42, junction 9 to junction 10, lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M6, from 9pm January 30 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct five to jct 4a, lane closure for construction works.

