North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm February 4 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Pennine-Way to Dordon and M42 jct 10 roundabout and slip roads, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• M42, from 8pm February 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, lane closure for technology repair.

• M69, from midnight, February 13 to midnight, May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions between M6 and jct 1, lane closures for drainage.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3A, Lane closures for technology repairs.

• A5, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Dordon to Grendon, lane closure with two-way signals for electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Holly Lane roundabout to A5 Mancetter roundabout, lane closure for signage works.

• M42, from 9pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A42, from 9pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A42 southbound, jct 12 to M42 southbound, jct 10, Lane closure for Technology repairs.

• A5, from 9pm February 25 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Pennine-Way to Dordon and M42 jct 10 roundabout and slip roads, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• M6, from midnight, March 1 2023 to 6am August 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 4A, Lane closure with switching with speed restriction for construction of overbridge for HS2 scheme.

• A446, from 9pm March 1 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4a, lane closures with closure of main carriageway and slip roads for HS2 related works.

• M42, from 9pm March 4 2023 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 Water Orton Viaducts over M6 Toll northbound and southbound, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 overbridge (major Scheme).

• A446, from 8pm March 6 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct 7A to jct nine and M6 both directions jct 3A to M42, Lane and carriageway closures for construction works for HS2.

