North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 9pm March 12 to 6am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 jct 10 roundabout and slip roads to include A5, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A5, from 9pm March 10 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Flats lane to Weeford roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• M42, from 8pm February 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, lane closure for technology repair.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, Hard shoulder and lane one closure for Technology repairs.

• M6, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J3 to J3A, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M42, from 9pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, lane closures for technology repairs.

• A446, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A452 / A446 both directions Stonebridge roundabout to M6 jct four roundabout and A452 Biddles loop, Lane closures and signage erection to support off network diversion and closures for HS2.

• A446, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct 10, slip road closure for signage works.

• A5, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions B5440 Marlborough Way to Mancetter roundabout, Lane closures for Erection of low bridge warning signs.

• A446, from 9pm March 20 2023 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct seven to 9 and M6 both directions from, junction 3A to M42, Lane and carriageway closures for bridge construction works for HS2.

• A446, from 9.30am March 27 to 3pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 jct nine roundabout, diversion route.

• A446, from 9pm March 27 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct 7A to jct nine and M6 both directions jct 3A to M42, Lane and carriageway closures for construction works for HS2.

• A5, from 9pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Birchmoor to Mancetter, lane closure for inspection.