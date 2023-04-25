North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm April 23 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 4a to jct 4, lane closure for communication works.

• A446, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4A and link to M42 both directions, Lane and carriageway closures for removal of gantry.

• A446, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct seven, Lane and carriageway closures for gantry removal.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closure for resurfacing.

• M6, from 9pm April 26 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct eight to M6 Toll northbound, jct T1, lane closure for ANPR works.

• A446, from 10pm April 26 to 5am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct nine exit slip road, carriageway closure for communications.

• A446, from 9pm April 27 to 6am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct nine to jct seven, Lane and carriageway closures for gantry removal.

• M6, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3A, lane closure for communications.

• A5, from 9.30am May 2 to 3.30pm May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Atherstone to Nuneaton, diversion route via National Highways network.

• A446, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 clockwise jct four roundabout, lane closures with switching for technology repairs.

• M6, from midnight, May 9 2023 to 6am August 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 4A, Lane closure with switching and narrow lanes with speed restriction for construction of overbridge for HS2 scheme.