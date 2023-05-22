North Warwickshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Warwickshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5, from 10am May 17 to 4.30pm May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Witherley, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am January 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M42, from 5am May 10 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to M6 jct 3a/M42 jct7a link road, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 structures.

• A446, from 9pm May 15 2023 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct seven to 9 and M6 both directions from, junction 3A to M42, Lane and carriageway closures for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct eight to jct six, lane closures for bridge joint repair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A42, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• A38, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lindridge roundabout, lane closure for communication works.

• A5, from 9.30am June 5 to 4.30pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Mancetter, Footway works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• M42, from 7pm June 5 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct nine exit slip road, lane closure for HS2 works on WCC network.

Advertisement

Advertisement