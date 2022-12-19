North Warwickshire road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

North Warwickshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 9pm December 18 to 5am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, lane closure leading to a closure of main carriageway including slip roads for installation of temporary vehicle restraint system - HS2 works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closures with switching for barrier repairs.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A446, from 9pm December 19 to 5am December 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, Lane and carriageway closures for installation of temporary barrier.

• A446, from 8pm December 23 2022 to 5am January 3 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions between jct nine to jct 10 Coleshill to Lichfield, 24 hour lane and carriageway closures for installation of HS2 railway bridge.