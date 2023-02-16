North Warwickshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Dordon House, a takeaway at 223 Long Street, Dordon Tamworth, Staffordshire was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 61 takeaways with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.