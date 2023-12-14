North Warwickshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Unicorn, a takeaway at 7 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 61 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.