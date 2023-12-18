Register
North Warwickshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Dee's Thai Takeaway, a takeaway at 5 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 61 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.