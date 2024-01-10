Register
North Warwickshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Pinocchio Pizzas, a takeaway at 36 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 60 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.