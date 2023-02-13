North Warwickshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
34 minutes ago
Lister Road Fish Bar, a takeaway at 85 Lister Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on January 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 60 takeaways with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.