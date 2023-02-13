Register
North Warwickshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
34 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lister Road Fish Bar, a takeaway at 85 Lister Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on January 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 60 takeaways with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.