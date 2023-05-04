North Warwickshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Delly's Grill, a takeaway at 18 Coleshill Road, Chapel End, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 62 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.