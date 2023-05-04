Register
North Warwickshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Delly's Grill, a takeaway at 18 Coleshill Road, Chapel End, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 62 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.