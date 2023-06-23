Register
North Warwickshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Warwickshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lentils, a takeaway at 119 Knowle Hill, Hurley Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 61 takeaways with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.