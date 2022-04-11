Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in North Warwickshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 190 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – down from 191 on Friday.

They were among 17,501 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.