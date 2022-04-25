Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in North Warwickshire

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in North Warwickshire.
The dashboard shows 194 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – down from 195 on Friday.
They were among 17,857 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 151,005 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 25 (Monday) – up from 150,711 on Friday.