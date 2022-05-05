Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in North Warwickshire

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 199 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – down from 200 on Wednesday.

They were among 18,111 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

A total of 153,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 152,628 on Wednesday.