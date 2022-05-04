One more death recorded in North Warwickshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Warwickshire.

However, due to a technical issue the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in England is lower than expected in the most recent update.

The dashboard shows 200 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 199 on Tuesday.

They were among 18,060 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.