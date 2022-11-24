Register
One more death recorded in North Warwickshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
34 minutes ago
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

A total of 217 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 24 (Thursday) – up from 216 on the week before.

They were among 20,437 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

    A total of 172,941 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 24 (Thursday) – up from 172,376 last week.