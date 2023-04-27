One more death recorded in North Warwickshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 243 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 242 on the week before.
They were among 22,408 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 27 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 190,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.