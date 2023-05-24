Record low number of thieves sentenced in Warwickshire

A record low number of thieves were sentenced in Warwickshire last year, new figures show.

File photo dated 22/10/14 of a Police officer, as according to new figures, some of the UK's biggest police forces have recorded a rise in the number of violent homophobic crimes this year, with hundreds of assaults on gay and lesbian people reported to police so far in 2014 - including more than 300 in London alone. Scotland Yard recorded 1,073 violent homophobic offences between January and October, up from 1,007 in 2013 and 1,002 in 2012.

A record low number of thieves were sentenced in Warwickshire last year, new figures show.

Across England and Wales, the number of sentences handed out for thefts rose for the first time since 2011, with concerns raised about the number of investigations being launched and completed into low-level crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ministry of Justice figures show 84 people were sentenced for committing a theft offence in the Warwickshire Police area in 2022 – down from 124 in 2021, and the lowest figure since 2010, when comparable records began.

Most Popular

Nationally, 36,903 sentences for theft – which includes shoplifting, blackmail, burglary and stealing a vehicle or bicycle – were dished out last year, up from 33,912 the year before.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said the increase is "to be expected given the recent pivot towards prioritising theft and burglaries".

But the rise is well below previous years, with the number of sentences steadily declining – a decade ago, there were 126,359, of which 714 were in Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PFEW has called for "significant improvements" to be made to the criminal justice system.

A PFEW spokesperson said: "The Government must properly recognise and support police officers who are exhausted, overworked, underpaid and struggling to deliver the service they want to give because of the increasing demands of the job as part of the solution to improve rates.

"Ultimately, it is easy to take quick wins from individual figures but often this does not tell the whole story and it is imperative that we consider new data in a collective way to be able to draw out the right solutions to improve the criminal justice system as a whole."

Prosecutions and convictions across the country also rose for the first time since 2011 last year, with 42,300 and 36,700 recorded respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average custody length thieves received in 2022 was 11.2 weeks, down from 12.9 the year before, while the average fine handed down rose slightly from £122 to £124.

Meanwhile, separate Home Office figures show 13,623 theft offences were recorded in Warwickshire last year – up from 10,962 in 2021.

Some 18,189 offences were recorded in 2012, a decade ago.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "Theft can have a serious impact on victims, and we are determined to bring perpetrators to justice whenever our legal test is met.