Road closures: a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 10pm September 29 to 5am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A452/A446 northbound, Stonebridge roundabout to M6 jct four roundabout, closure of main carriageway for installation of lane closures on A452 chester road.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, October 1 2022 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 Water Orton Viaducts over M6 Toll northbound and southbound, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 overbridge (major Scheme).

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct five to jct four, lane closure for drainage works.

• M69, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M42, from 9pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, Lane closure for technology works.

• A5, from 9pm October 17 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M42 jct 10 to Pennie Way Overpass, lane closures with switching for survey works.

