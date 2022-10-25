Road closures: a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M42, from 9pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct 10 to jct 11, Lane closure for technology repairs.

Advertisement

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

Advertisement

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 4, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Fenny Drayton, temporary traffic signals.

Advertisement

• M6, from 9pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from midnight, October 25 to 11.59pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling street, diversion route for off network closure.

• M6, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for inspections.

• A5, from 8am October 28 to 4pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Dordon to Grendon, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

Advertisement