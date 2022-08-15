Road closures: almost a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A446, from 8am August 15 to 6pm August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, from Packington Lane to Biddles loop, Lane closure for concrete slab and works access.

• A5, from 7pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street southbound, near Tamworth Interchange and Quarry Lane , lane closure for camera maintenance.

• M6, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A5, from 11pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, - between Gypsy Lane Roundabout and Watling Street , lane closure for camera maintenance.

• A5, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic signals.

• A446, from 8am August 22 to 6pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, from middle bickenhill lane to A452 overbridge, 24 hour lane closure for HS2 bridge works.