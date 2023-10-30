Road closures: almost two dozen for North Warwickshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 16 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm October 16 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 4, lane closures for drainage works.

• A4097, from 10pm October 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 9 Roundabout (A4097), Lane closure on behalf of Electricity Network Company.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am January 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm June 14 2023 to 5am April 10 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4A, lane closures with closure of main carriageway and slip roads for HS2 related works.

• A446, from 9pm July 18 2023 to 6am June 29 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure and link road closure for temporary barrier installation.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from 9pm July 17 2023 to 6am July 19 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct six to jct seven, lane closures for installation of temporary safety barrier for HS2 works.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A446, from 9pm June 23 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions, Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A446, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am February 28 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound to M42 southbound, link road, carriageway closure for construction works for HS2.

• M6, from midnight, June 14 2023 to 6am August 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 4 to junction 4A, Lane closure with switching and narrow lanes with speed restriction for construction of overbridge for HS2 scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

• M42, from midnight, August 1 2023 to 6am November 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 6 to jct 7A, Lane closures with switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.

• M42, from 5am May 10 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to M6 jct 3a/M42 jct7a link road, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 structures.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closure for communication works.

• M6, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3A, Lane closures for gantry works.

• M6, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4A, lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M42, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct 10 to jct 11, lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M42, from 9pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct eight to jct seven, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 8am November 9 to 5.30pm November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Witherley to Atherstone, diversion route via National Highways network for works by Severn Trent on local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, B4116 exit slip road, carriageway closure for barrier repairs.