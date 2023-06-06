Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am January 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

• M42, from 5am May 10 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to M6 jct 3a/M42 jct7a link road, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 structures.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9.30am June 5 to 4.30pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Mancetter, Footway works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A446, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct nine to jct 10, Lane and carriageway closure for construction works HS2.

• M42, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct nine, lane closure for drainage survey.

• A446, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct nine to jct 10, Lane and carriageway closures for HS2 construction works.

• A446, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, Lane and carriageway closure for HS2 construction works.

• M6, from midnight, June 14 2023 to 6am August 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 4 to junction 4A, Lane closure with switching and narrow lanes with speed restriction for construction of overbridge for HS2 scheme.

• A446, from 9pm June 14 2023 to 5am April 10 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4A, lane closures with closure of main carriageway and slip roads for HS2 related works.

• A5, from 6am June 17 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, entry slip road closure for utility works on behalf of National Grid electricity.

• A4097, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 9 and A4097/A446, carriageway closure with Lane closures for white lining/road markings.