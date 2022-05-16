Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 9pm May 8 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, lane closures and carriageway and associated slip road closures for Installation of new advanced direction sign.

• A446, from 9pm April 11 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4A to 3A and A446 northbound and southbound, Stonebridge to Coleshill, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A5, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, Lane closures for technology repairs.

• M42, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M6, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, between, junction 3, Lane closures for survey works.

• A5, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 clockwise, junction 10 Island, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M42, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 9 to junction 11, M42 southbound, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closure for placing new signs.

• A446, from 10pm May 23 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to 7A, Lane closure leading to a carriageway closure of the link from M42 northbound to M6 southbound, for Electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3A to junction 3, Lane closures for technology repairs.

• M42, from 10pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7A, lane closures for bridge inspection works for HS2.

• M42, from 10pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 4 link road to M42 southbound, junction 7A, lane closure on link road for bridge inspection works for HS2.

• A446, from 10pm May 25 to 5am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound to M42 southbound and M6, junction 4 northbound, exit slip, Lane closure leading to a closure of M6, junction 4 exit slip for bridge inspections HS2.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repairs.