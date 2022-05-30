Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, lane closures for technology repairs.

• A446, from 9pm April 11 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 4A to 3A and A446 northbound and southbound, Stonebridge to Coleshill, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A5, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M42, from 9pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A5, from 10pm June 8 to 4am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, junction 10 island to grendon island, lane closures under police rolling road blocks for lighting repairs.

• A5, from 10pm June 9 to 4am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 10 island, Lane closures under police road blocks for lighting repairs.